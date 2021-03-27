Our spring fishing has started to pick-up off Key Biscayne.

If you are heading offshore this weekend, grab as many live pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoo, or goggle eye jacks as possible. Head offshore to 80 feet of water, if the wind is out of the west, so that when you put your baits in the water the wind will push you offshore. Let the drift push you out to 300 feet of water and then make another drift.

If the wind is out of the east, do the opposite. Start your drift in 300 feet of water and stop the drift in 80 feet of water. Working these depths with your baits being fished from the surface to the bottom is producing nice catches of king mackerel, blackfin tuna, cobia, a few dolphin fish, sailfish, barracudas, sharks, bonitos, mutton snappers, amberjacks and catch and release groupers.

Pay close attention to the depth of water that the strikes come from. When you start catching fish, keep duplicating the drifts and you should have a cooler of fish for dinner. Another tip is to check out any artificial wrecks or reefs that fall between the depths I mentioned. These reefs and wrecks are magnets when it comes to attracting fish.

Trolling rigged ballyhoo’s, feathers and drone spoons has caught some fish this past week. If you cannot find the live bait, then this is a good second choice.

Closer to shore there have been a few Spanish mackerel, bluefish and jacks that can be caught by trolling hard plastic lipped lures. Look for diving terns in depths from 15 to 40 feet of water and put the lures out. Troll them at about 6 miles per hour. If your rod tips are vibrating, then the lures are working properly.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.