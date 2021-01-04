Parents of Key Biscayne children struggling with virtual learning, part of more than 76,000 South Florida students who are struggling with distanced learning, will be receiving letters from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools saying their kids are failing and they recommend they come back to school for in person instruction.

The ultimate decision on kids physically returning to school lays with the parents, however, parents concerned with the spread of COVID-19 cases who want to keep their kids at home, will be required to sign forms expressing their understanding that their children are performing poorly, but they still want them home.

The Miami-Dade Public schools letter, expected to be mailed early in January, reads in part, “A review of your child’s academic performance in the first semester and his/her attendance record indicates that he/she is not performing adequately. This puts your child at risk for course failure and/or retention and may have long-lasting negative effects on his or her future academic performance.”

Struggling students will be asked to return for the second semester, which starts Jan. 25 for in Miami-Dade Public school students.

Kids in Broward and Palm Beach counties will also be receiving similar letters.

The letters are part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plan, announced on November 30, when the State’s Department of Education issued a revised order allowing school districts to continue offering distance learning.

The revised order requires “parents must be notified if a student is struggling with virtual learning,” and the “the student must then return to in-person instruction, unless the parent affirmatively opts out, and says they still want to remain virtual.”