Sunday, 2-days after hurricane season’s statistical peak, NHC is busy monitoring five disturbances

So far, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, 3 major hurricanes and we still have 80 days left to go in the season. So, it is not surprise that on Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring five disturbances.

Friday, September 10, was the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. While it does not mean we are half-way through the season, conditions are at the most favorable right now for tropical cyclones to develop. And the NCH’s Sunday morning 5-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook map reflected that as 5 different disturbances were being monitored by the NHC.

Next week could be a busy one for cyclone development as three of the disturbances have a 40 percent – or better - chance of developing into a named storm by mid-week; one in the southern Gulf of Mexico could develop into a tropical depression later on Sunday.

The next five names for tropical storms this year are:

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

The NHC said Disturbance 4, a tropical wave expected to move off the west coast of Africa, has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression by the middle of the week while it moves westward across the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Disturbance 5, an area of low pressure is expected to form north of the Bahamas and gradual development is possible. The NHC says a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas.

