Happening Sunday. Special airing of Seraphic Fire’s Home for the Holidays on Channel 77

South Florida’s own GRAMMY-nominated professional vocal ensemble, Seraphic Fire, will delight audiences Sunday, December 20 at 4 p.m. and thanks to special arrangement with the Village and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Key Biscayners will be able to see it live on Channel 77.

This year’s Christmas performance theme – Home for the Holidays – fits the 2020 environment, but also serves as a reminder of the warmth, love, and comfort of the place we call home.

Audiences will recognize familiar Seraphic Fire faces in a Christmas program that emanates all of the feelings that make the holidays a special time of year, including a Seraphic Fire premiere of What Child is This? and long-time favorites such as Silent Night, Jesus Christ the Apple Tree, and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

The presentation of Home for the Holidays will be hosted by Associate Conductor, James K. Bass and feature 12 Seraphic Fire artists.

The performance will be safely delivered online and enhanced with art and holiday visuals to engage the viewer and reflect the ambiance of the music.

The program will air on channel 77 for our residents, especially seniors that prefer TV to computer.

You can access Comcast/Xfinity cable Channel 77 has been part of Comcast/Xfinity's cable subscriber channel line-up for years.

ATT UVerse: Channel 77 is available under a different channel name. Follow these steps to watch: Select 99 (Government Channel) on the menu. Look for and select Village of Key Biscayne on the list of municipalities' channels that appear in the submenu.

