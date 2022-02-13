Super Bowl Sunday, America’s second Thanksgiving

Yes, the Super Bowl, is a football game, the National Football League’s (NFL) championship game. But Super Sunday is about the food as Americans consume more food on this Sunday than any other day of the year, except Thanksgiving.

According to the SpoonUniversity, the average person will consume 2,400 calories on Super Bowl Sunday.

In total, those gathered to watch the big event – and the halftime show and commercials – will buy close to 13 million pizzas and eat close to 1.5 billion chicken wings this Sunday.

No wonder the grocery industry relies on this day for a boost in business! Close to 1.2 million pounds of potato chips, 120 million pounds of avocado, and 50 million cases of beer will be consumed by the close to 100 million watching the game on television.

