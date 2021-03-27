A recent study by Niche, a website that helps families search for the right school and neighborhood by using reviews and ratings, has determined that in 2021, Brickell is the best area to live in the South Florida Tri-County area.

The selection was made following a ranking system that takes 15 factors into consideration, including cost of living, property values, job opportunities, night life, cultural and ethnic diversity, crime rates, climate and access to things like education and recreation.

According to the study, Brickell offer residents a "dense urban feel," with a strong presence of young professionals and above-average public schools.

The study ranked Key Biscayne as the 9th best place to live in the Miami area.

“Living in Key Biscayne offers residents an urban feel and most residents own their homes,” while also mentioning the large number of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, adding that “the public schools in Key Biscayne are highly rated.”

Niche.com also listed Key Biscayne as the fourth best suburb to live in the Miami area. Pinecrest was listed as number one.

The top 10 best places live in South Florida (including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties) for 2021 as follows:

Brickell Pinecrest Edgewater Coral Gables Coconut Grove Omni Palmetto Bay Grandview Heights Key Biscayne Weston

Key Biscayne ranked ahead of other ocean communities like Bal Harbour (#21), (Boca Raton (#19), Bay Harbor Island (#14), Highland Beach (#12) and Surfside (#13).

For the complete survey, click here.