Survey shows residents big backers of resiliency efforts; feel great about village services, too

Of all the positive results found in the annual community survey for Key Biscayne, it was the responses to questions about rising sea level and the village’s resiliency efforts that has village staff hopeful about the future.

The questions, requested by Resilience Officer Roland Samimy, showed long-term support from the community for resiliency measures of all types, with many aspects keyed to the expected flooding related to rising sea levels.

“I was looking to get information and take people’s temperature of those things -- so I had a better sense of where to focus my attention,’’ he said.

Examples of resiliency support, from the survey:

- 75 percent agree or strongly agree havig Electric Vehicle (EV) car chargers in the village would be helpful.

- 80 percent are willing or very willing to adopt policies to address rising sea level.

- 72 percent are willing or very willing to raise sea walls to accommodate 10 to 17 inches of rising sea level by 2040.

- 65 percent are willing or very willing to elevate roads to alleviate flooding.

“It’s a pretty clear message if you ask me,’’ said Samimy.

Similar resiliency questions have been added to surveys in several coastal South Florida cities over the past year, starting with Miami and going as far north as Port St. Lucie, said Ryan Murray, Assistant Director of Community Research for the ETC Institute, the surveying firm.

Driving the sense of urgency is concern about rising sea level, Murray said. “Folks are starting to get on board (with resilience issues). I am sort of surprised it’s not a hotter topic.”

Resiliency as “literally our long-term survival,” said Charles Press, the village’s interim Village Manager and Police Chief. “Sea level rise is the most critical problem we face. Our first step was to hire (Samimy) to look at all these specific issues.”

Press said other coastal cities are lagging behind with resiliency work because some residents and leaders do not believe in climate change and its environmental impact.

“Whether or not you believe in climate change, something is happening,” he said. “. There’s certainly a shift” in weather patterns and intensity.

The bottom line, Press said, is for the village to protect what it’s got -- no easy task given the impending challenges of sea level rise. “We want the Village to go another 100 years at least,” he said.

The first community survey was conducted in 2015 by ETC, with a followup for the village done in 2018. Murray raved about the positive responses, which put Key Biscayne among the top of communities surveyed nationwide.

Residents have a 98 percent positive perception of the village as an excellent or good place to live, and a 95% rating as an excellent or good place to raise children, he said.

In fact, Village of Key Biscayne is rated at or above the US average in 35 of the 46 survey areas, including overall quality of service, satisfaction with customer service provided by employees, and value received for local taxes and fees.

To see the complete 2020 survey report, click here.