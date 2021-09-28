Swells from Sam are expected to impact US east coast as storm is once again a Cat-4 hurricane
Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Air Force hurricane hunter planes reported that Hurricane Sam has once again strengthened, now with 130 mph maximum sustained winds, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

Monday, Sam was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, with 120 mph winds. 

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sam was located 610 east of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving NW at 9 mph.

The NHC said Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane for at least the next five days.

Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas by Wednesday / Thursday and then could impact the US east coast later in the week. The NHC said these swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

