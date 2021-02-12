Swimming 100 Miles for Cancer Research

Chess Smart is on a mission. The Key Biscayne mother of two homeschooled children has undertaken a fundraising project that will test her physical limitations – swim 100 miles during February to raise money for cancer research.

To achieve her aquatic feat, Smart will hit the pool twice daily swimming 4,200 yards each session, 11 times a week for the month’s 28 days, which is challenging because pool time is limited by COVID0-19 restrictions.

“I know so many people who are touched by cancer,” said Smart. “It is cruel, relentless, unforgiving and takes so many precious loved ones and leaves behind so much sadness.

“I want to turn my sadness into hope, and into progress.”

In August 2019, Smart lost her father, Ray Wright, to bowel cancer, an event that inspired her to do what she can to raise as much money as possible.

“He was a special man and I feel so lucky that he was my dad,” she said. “My Dad and Mum Viv were my biggest supporters and number one fans, who supported me with my passion for swimming since I was very young. It only seems right to use that passion to raise awareness, money and support by creating a challenge by swimming.”

Smart began swimming seriously at age five in a 50-meter swimming pool in her hometown of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, which is about 30 minutes from London. She enjoyed all sorts of athletic activities, like gymnastics and ballet. “But swimming was the one activity which I enjoyed the most,” she said.

As she grew up, Smart trained eight times a week at the Wycombe District Swimming Club and competed on weekends. Her daily morning workouts, coupled with afternoon sessions training with her coach Bob Pay enabled her to swim at Loughborough University.

“I enjoyed a successful swimming career and have lots of medals, which are with my mum at home in the UK,” Smart said. These days, she swims at the Key Biscayne Community Center, mostly for the pleasure of it and to stay fit, although she did compete in a Miami race in 2019. Smart shared that her 10 year old daughter Isla is a great swimmer and is doing a few sessions with her, and son Harry is also a good swimmer.

For her February cancer fundraising project, Smart is wearing a different colored ribbon over her swimsuit each day – representing the different types of cancer. “This is to take a moment to remember and think of those fighting a battle right now or in memory of those who have been lost and are missed every day,” she said.

As the temperatures have turned chilly lately and with the pool heater not working , she has also taken to wearing a wetsuit.

Asked if the recent cold weather and water temperatures have caused any doubts about finishing this ambitious project, she said, “Nothing worth having comes easy and there are people who are battling through some difficult times so it’s the very least I can do.”

Smart’s is a personal quest that’s not associated with any national fundraising efforts for cancer research (such as the well known Swim Across America organization events).

