System in Atlantic has high chance to develop; could Nigel form next week?

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was continuing to monitor a system in the Central Atlantic which has a 90 percent chance to develop into a Tropical Depression by the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms with an area of low pressure west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, are becoming more organized as the system rapidly moves west-northwestward to northwestward at up to 15 miles per hour (mph).

The NHC says environmental conditions are favorable for the system to develop and expects a tropical depression to form by the weekend.

Should the depression become a named storm, it will be called Nigel.

