System moving towards the Caribbean could develop into tropical depression

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was keeping tabs on a system that is becoming more organized and is expected to develop and impact parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the area of low pressure was located 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving westward in the Atlantic.

The NHC says that while conditions are not ideal for additional development, a slight increase in organization would result in the formation of a tropical depression. The NHC says the system has a 70 percent chance of development later in the week.

Should it become a named storm, it will be called Fiona.

The NHC says that even if the system does not develop, it will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.