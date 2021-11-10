System off east coast could briefly become Adria

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring “powerful” a non-tropical low-pressure system off the Carolinas and the NHC says it has a 50 percent chance of tropical development in the next few days.

The system is heading out to see, so there appears to be no threat to the US east coast.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through November, and with just 21-days left, if the system becomes strong enough to get a name – winds stronger than 40 mph - it would be named Adria – the first name of the overflow list that went into effect this year replacing the Greek letters.

The NHC says that the window for development is short and the system is forecast to move over colder water and be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low.

