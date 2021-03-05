Talking trash: Company explains waste collection contract; waterfront home signage also discussed

Thursday’s short Town Hall for the Village of Key Biscayne turned out more informational than interaction as Interim Village Manager and Police Chief Charles Press discussed an upgraded solid waste collection contract and an ordinance that would require address signs visible from all waterfront homes for better first response times.

Great Waste Solutions, a family owned business serving South Florida communities, had earlier been awarded a new contract by the village. The company provides solid waste collection services for single-family residences, including garbage collection twice per week, recycling collection once per week, and bulk pickup once per month.

Few callers participated in the virtual Town Hall, but one asked what Great Waste does with the collected refuse; if they had their own waste processing plant to separate the materials to be recycled.

Carlo Piccinonna, a company representative, explained that Great Waste hauls the trash from Key Biscayne to a transfer station for the rest of the process. The material is compacted for delivery to a separate company called Waste Collections, which spreads out and sorts it during an extensive recycling process. The refuse from this process is then taken to a landfill near Orlando, he said.

Piccinonna offered to set up a tour of the Great Waste Collection’s operations for Key Biscayne residents. For more information or questions, contact Great Waste at (786) 860-6476.

At a November meeting, the Village Council decided Great Waste would continue to offer residents side-yard pick-up, meaning a single cart and two garbage bags, or a recycle cart, being placed beside your home either in front of or right behind an unlocked gate.

During Thursday’s meeting, Press said getting feedback from the community on the Great Waste arrangement is important. “There are different ways to get this done. We specifically used this (Zoom) format to allow any person to ask a question or state a concern. “

The second part of Thursday’s Town Hall meeting was for Press to explain his quest to have address signs on Key Biscayne’s waterfront property

“When our marine patrol is called to respond on the water (with no address signs), there is no visible way to ID the house where the call was made,’’ Press said.

In his early years of his law enforcement, as part of the Miami Beach Police Department marine patrol, Press came across a similar issue with waterfront address signs. “The response from the (Miami Beach) residents was tremendous,’’ he said. “We are looking to have a more effective policy so we can give you the best service possible.”