A multi-million-dollar tax package approved by the House Ways & Means Committee on Friday includes everything from a “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday and a big batch of sales tax exemptions — but no exemption for diapers.

The package does include several sales tax holidays, such as a seven-day “back to school” holiday from August 6 through 12 — an exemption for items $60 or less for items ranging from clothing and footwear to wallets and handbags, as well as school supplies that cost $15 or less per item, according to the House analysis on the tax package.

A “disaster preparedness” sales tax holiday” would go through May 28 through June 3, 2021. The sales exemptions in that category include items such as a portable self-powered radio or a gas or diesel fuel tank.

A “freedom week” sales tax holiday would go from July 1 through 7, allowing sales tax exemptions for admissions and recreational activities such as live music and sporting events.

For the proposed 2021-22 sales tax exemptions, legislators did not want to include diapers in the mix of items that exempt from state sales taxes. Diapers became a discussion when Orlando State Rep. Anna Eskamani proposed a short amendment to include the baby item into the major tax package. “The need is really there,” said Eskamani. She added that adult diapers would be included as well.

State Rep. Bobby Payne, chair of the Ways & Means Committee, suggested that a diaper sales tax exemption could be included in a separate piece of legislation in the future. And in the end, Eskamani withdrew her amendment, saying she didn’t want to force a vote on the issue at this time.

Meanwhile, the committee voted 15 to 1 on the massive package, with only Eskamani in opposition. The full House and Senate, and ultimately, Gov. Ron DeSantis, would have to approve the package for it to become law.

The House analysis calculates that the estimated tax exemptions will cost at least $100-million, based on state and local figures.

