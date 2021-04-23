Teachers could get up to $1,000 from Education Fund for their teaching ideas

The Education Fund, a nonprofit that supports public school teachers and students in Miami-Dade County, announces the release of its 2021 teacher grants so educators can develop and implement new instructional projects that motivate and challenge students to learn.

Teachers are eligible for up to $1,000 to package and share their most innovative and successful projects. Another grant awards funds to those teachers who want to adopt their colleagues’ winning strategies in their classrooms.

“The Education Fund provides teachers with an incentive to try new methods,” said Linda Lecht, president of The Education Fund. “Teachers are every bit as gifted as a star basketball player, a top litigator, or a renowned surgeon, but they don’t always get recognized for their talents and efforts. Our work is about surfacing these teachers and rewarding and supporting them for their work.”

In 2020, the Fund awarded 146 grants totaling nearly $100,000 to educators in public schools in Miami-Dade County.

The Education Fund is accepting applications from public school teachers in Miami-Dade County in all subject areas. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 30. For details, visit EducationFund.org.