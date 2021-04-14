Teen golf cart vandalism leaves sour taste in long-time KB resident

What really happened at Village Green with the golf carts?

The incident, which occurred April 3 at Village Green, involving a “large group of teens” and reportedly stolen golf carts. According to resident Marcela Castiglioni, who lives on Fernwood Road across from the Green, the actions by a large group of teens has left her scared. “The night was crazy,” she said.

Castiglioni addressed the Key Biscayne Village Council about the incident on April 6 during public comments. “I want my Key Biscayne back,” she told the council.

Later, Castiglioni told Islander News that around 11 p.m. on the night in question a large group of teens congregated on Village Green. KBPD showed up and, using a bullhorn, told them to leave.

“They started running, some into the bathrooms on the park,” she said. Later that evening when her husband walked the family dog, he saw the teens “racing” and crashing golf carts in the middle of the Village Green field. Castiglioni walked to the park and spoke to a KBPD officer who told her the teens had vandalized the restrooms and “there was water everywhere.”

Later, close to midnight, teens were driving on Fernwood Road and one of them, who Castiglioni said appeared to be drunk, crashed a golf cart into her home’s mailbox. She called the police at 12:07 a.m.; they showed up at 12:23 a.m.

KB Police Chief, and acting Village Manager, Charles Press told the Islander News that the matter is still under investigation. “Detectives are doing their due diligence and ensuring a full and proper investigation is conducted. “

If you have any information to help the police solve this, call the Key Biscayne Police Department at (305) 365-5555.

As for Castiglioni, she just wants police to stop the aggressive teen behavior. “This is not the Key Biscayne we moved to 16-years ago. It is out of control.”