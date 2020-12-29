Editor’s note. This letter is in response to a Letter to the Editor by Fernando Lozano on teens seen vandalizing the Village Christmas tree.

Hi Justo,

Merry Christmas!

I couldn’t help but notice the story of the Christmas Tree vandalism. It caught my attention because I can tell you that while I have been at St. Christopher’s for eight years, I have literally witnessed vandalism of our own property countless times by teens.

Just take a look at our front steps of the church. The skateboarders have destroyed our tiles. Many times, we’ve tried informing the authorities. I’m sure they are swamped with work and enforcement of other things.

But I wonder why these problems persist. Perhaps there needs to be some community work on this issue.

Just thought I would share.

Much love to you and your family.

Mireya Medina