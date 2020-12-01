Recently, the local organization Liga Contra el Cancer was presented with a $6,504 check from the proceeds of the Oreo Tennis Tournament.

The tournament, honoring the memory of local tennis pro Oreo Portuondo, and held this past January, was sponsored by Coldwell Banker Cares Foundation.

Michael Suarez, Key Biscayne Coldwell Banker branch manager, told Islander News last December, “As a world brokerage, we support many charities,” adding “This year we decided to sponsor this event in honor of Oreo, who was the son of Aurelio Portuondo, the husband of one of our legend agents, Betty C Portuondo.

The Portuondo’s have been active members of the community for 35 years.