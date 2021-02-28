Dear Justo,

I understand my letter was published, although I could not find the paper and did not see it. The letter was written shortly before the Key Biscayne Community Foundation secured appointments for the vaccine for my husband and myself at Jackson.

We will receive (hopefully) our second shots Friday, the 26th. I am writing this to thank the foundation for their help.

Three cheers for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for helping local seniors secure vaccine appointments. After three cancellations and hours of searching on the phone and internet, I was told to call the foundation for help. They secured appointments for my husband and myself at Jackson Memorial the very next week, and they even offered transportation service if we needed it (we didn’t).

This after my poor sister, who lives in Ormond Beach, spent many days on line to obtain an appointment 50 miles away. I know several other people who traveled at least that far for the vaccine.

Many thanks to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for their help!

Barbara Voglino