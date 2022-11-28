Over 15 million travelers took to the sky over the Thanksgiving week, easily surpassing last year’s total, but seven percent below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Overall, 15,230,201 passengers traveled by air between Monday November 21 and Sunday, November 27, according to TSA checkpoint travel numbers released Monday.

Six percent more passengers – 808,505 - traveled during this period than in 2021, but the number fell short of the pre-pandemic 2019 Thanksgiving travel, when 16,404,095 passengers traveled during the same Thanksgiving week holiday.

This year, the busiest travel day was Sunday, Nov 27 when 2,560,623 travelers cleared TSA checkpoints, 322,292 less that in 2019.

Sunday was also chaotic as thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds were cancelled across the United States due to weather.

According to the website FlightAware, as of Sunday night, 6,098 flights into, out of, or within the United States had been delayed and 178 US flights had been canceled.