We know Joe Rasco will, for the third time, be assuming the role of Village of Key Biscayne Mayor, and will seat along two new Councilmembers in Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez, but what else happened in other key races impacting the island and Florida?

In addition to Rasco assuming Key Biscayne's mayoral seat, other new area mayors were voted in Tuesday night, including John Taylor (Opa-Locka); Karyn Cunningham (Palmetto Bay); Javier E. Fernandez (South Miami); and Larisa Svechin (Sunny Isles Beach).

In Key Biscayne, Ed London won reelection and will remain on the dais, completing the new Village Council along with Councilmembers Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.

Five of the seven proposed Village Charter amendments were defeated.

Tabulations did not change much a day after the votes were counted by the Miami-Dade Elections Office.

A breakdown of the final voting in Miami-Dade County (pending official certification):

Key Biscayne Mayor

1. Joe Rasco 2,917 (62.29%)

2. Fausto Gomez 1,766 (37.71%)

Village Council (top three)

1. Ed London 2,597 (25.80%)

2. Oscar Sardinas 2,328 (23.13%)

3. Fernando Vazquez 2,031 (20.18%)

4. Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins 1,677 (16.66%)

5. Andy Herrera 1,433 (14.24%)

Key Biscayne Charter amendments

1. Capital project requirements:

No 2,503 (55.56%)

Yes 2,002 (44.44%)

2. Debt limit calculation:

No 2,813 (61.96%)

Yes 1,727 (38.04%)

3. Exceeding debt limit:

No 2,365 (51.58%)

Yes 2,220 (48.42%)

4. Land development and use regulations:

No 2,826 (62.18%)

Yes 1,719 (37.82%)

5. Council primaries:

No 2,357 (51.81%)

Yes 2,192 (48.19%)

6. Electronic notices:

Yes 3,293 (74.86%)

No 1,106 (25.14%)

7. Open meeting requirements:

Yes 2,825 (64.84%)

No 1,532 (35.16%)

In other races with state and national implications:

Florida Governor

1. Ron DeSantis 393,405 (55.29%)

2. Charlie Crist 312,762 (43.96%)

Rep. Congress Dist. 24

1. Frederica Wiulson 117,953 (70.60%)

2. Jesus G. Navarro 49,113 (29.40%)

Rep. Congress Dist. 26

1. Mario Diaz-Balart 85,681 (70.09%)

2. Christine Alexandria Olivo 36,566 (29.91%)

Rep. Congress Dist. 27

1. Maria Elvira Salazar 136,006 (57.30%)

2. Annette Taddeo 101,339 (42.70%)

Rep. Congress Dist. 28

1. Carlos A. Gimenez 113,999 (64.15%)

2. Robert Asencio 63,422 (35.69%)

U.S. Senator

1. Marco Rubio 386,116 (54.26%)

2. Val Demings 318,712 (44.79%)

Attorney General

1. Ashley Moody 381,182 (54.60%)

2. Aramis Ayala 316,996 (45.40%)

Chief Financial Officer

1. Jimmy Patronis 382,977 (55.20%)

2. Adam Hattersley 310,795 (44.80%)

Commissioner of Agriculture

1. Wilton Simpson 376,404 (54.18%)

2. Naomi Esther Blemur 318,356 (45.82%)

State Senator Dist. 36

1. Ileana Garcia 75,752 (59.03%)

2. Raquel Pacheco 52,580 (40.97%)

State Senator Dist. 38

1. Alexis Maria Calatayud 93,726 (54.39%)

2. Janelle Perez 78,595 (45.61%)

State Rep. Dist. 106

1. Fabian Basabe 26,931 (50.22%)

2. Jordan W. Leonard 26,155 (49.78%)

State Rep. Dist. 113

1. Vicki Lopez 21,049 (51.00%)

2. Alessandro A.J. D'Amico 20,221 (49.00%)

State Rep. Dist. 114

1. Demi Busatta 33,275 (56.41%)

2. Adam Benna 25,717 (43.59%)

State Rep. Dist. 115

1. Alina Garcia 40,387 (58.47%)

2. Christie Cantlin Davis 28,686 (41.53%)

State Rep. Dist. 118

1. Juan Fernandez-Barquin 39,339 (68.39%)

2. Johnny Gonzalo Farias 18,182 (31.61%)

State Rep. Dist. 119

1. Juan Carlos Porras 35,548 (64.39%)

2. Gabriel Gonzalez 19,663 (35.61%)

State Rep. Dist. 120

1. James 'Jim" V. Mooney 11,384 (59.80%)

2. Adam Gentile 7,653 (40.20%)

Justice Supreme Court Charles T. Canady

Yes 410,838 (65.16%)

No 219,652 (34.84%)

Justice Supreme Court John D. Couriel

Yes 403,242 (64.41%)

No 222,767 (35.59%)

Justice Supreme Court Jamie Grosshans

Yes 401,672 (64.45%)

No 221,521 (35.55%)

Justice Supreme Court Jorge Labarga

Yes 408,329 (65.81%)

No 212,131 (34.19%)

Justice Supreme Court Ricky Polston

Yes 401,826 (64.52%)

No 220,932 (35.48%)

3rd Dist. Court of Appeal Alexander Spicola Bokor

Yes 401,985 (64.92%)

No 217,249 (35.08%)

3rd Dist. Court of Appeal Edwin A. Scales

Yes 406,053 (66.27%)

No 206,710 (33.73%)

County Commissioner Dist. 2

Marleine Bastien 22,040 (58.88%)

Philippe Bien-Aime 15,390 (41.12%)

County Commissioner Dist. 6

Kevin Marino Cabrera 32,412 (61.47%)

Jorge Fors 20,313 (38.53%)