The impact of COVID on the upcoming FL Legislature 2021 and the state of education in Florida

Parents lined up before Florida senators Wednesday to support vouchers for children to attend private schools with public dollars. But critics say lawmakers should focus on the nearly 2.8 million kids who attend public schools.

The simmering public-private debate is just one aspect of what will be a unique legislative session in 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic omnipresent.

Lawmakers will be convening in a month, preparing to face some of the most trying times in decades over the state of education in Florida.

Already, lawmakers are concerned about declining enrollment – with tens of thousands of students unaccounted for in the pandemic – and whether state testing could impact graduation or grade retention if too many kids flunk the exams.

The lower enrollment could also impact how much state money will be sent to public schools – a significant part of the state budget that lawmakers will be building during the two-month session. Gov. Ron DeSantis will be pushing to do more to increase starting teacher salaries.

The upcoming session could redefine aspects of the entire Florida education system. Here are some of the key education issues during the 2021 session:

Vouchers continue to be controversial

Senate Bill 48 is sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz, a Republican who represents part of Miami-Dade County. He wants to consolidate five school voucher programs into two — one directed towards lower-income kids and another for students with special needs. The bill would also expand which families can qualify for voucher programs.

The legislation brings the school voucher conversation back into the spotlight.

School vouchers use taxpayer funds to let families of different needs to attend private schools, which are not publicly funded.

Statewide testing during the pandemic

In a standard school year, state exams are used to gauge academic success in reading, math, and science in various grades. The assessment roster also includes what’s called end-of-course exams, such as Algebra 1, for older students.

When Florida closed PreK-12 schools in mid-March last year, due to COVID-19, the remaining statewide assessments were cancelled.

But they’re back this year.

Many students have already completed some standardized statewide exams in the current academic year amid the continuing pandemic. While other tests continue, some lawmakers argue that the exam results should not negatively impact graduation or grade retention and instead be used to assess where students need extra help.

Teacher salaries

Last year, Gov. DeSantis pushed for a goal to get salaries for starting teachers in Florida to $47,500, and the Legislature agreed.

But some districts didn’t quite get there, and DeSantis is pushing for more funds to reach that goal in the 2021-22 budget.

DeSantis’ budget priorities include $50 million to continue increasing public school teacher salaries to $47,500. In addition, the governor’s budget recommendations increase the amount the state spends per public school student by $233, plus $110 million for mental health programs in the schools.

Enrollment issues and the state budget

State funding for education comes from Florida’s annual budget. (Federal and local dollars also add to the mix for school districts.) But COVID-19 makes the budget process more difficult because of the uncertainty of school enrollments.

The education budget will be built off the estimated number of students enrolled in Florida’s school system. But information isn’t known about thousands of students who are not accounted for. They might be newly homeschooled or in private schools, or possibly truant, the Department of Education simply does not know for sure right now.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.