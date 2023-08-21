The latest on crowed tropics with three named storms – Emily, Franklin, and Gert; could Harold and Idalia join them?

The calmness in the tropics came to abrupt end over the weekend with three tropical storms, with two other system being monitored which could become Harold and Idalia later this week.

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was issuing advisories on Tropical Storms Emily, Franklin and Gert, who formed late Sunday, plus tracking two other systems.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Emily was moving west-northwest at 12 mph, and a turn to the north is forecast by the middle part of the week and the storm is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone by this Monday evening.

TS Franklin is expected to impact the Dominican Republic and Haiti by late Tuesday as a Tropical Storm and is forecast to become a hurricane by next weekend over the Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Franklin was 245 miles south of Santo Domingo, DR, moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph, with higher gusts. The NHC said some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and the storm is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week. Portions of Hispaniola can expect amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches.

The NHC said that after a brief intensification period Sunday night into Monday morning, TS Gert was quickly “unraveling” as it moves west at 9 mph. Gert is producing 40 mph winds with higher gusts.

An area of disturbed weather located in the far eastern Gulf of Mexico is continuing to produce showers and thunderstorms and is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central Gulf of Mexico after crossing over the Florida Keys over the weekend.

The NHC is forecasting that a tropical depression or storm is likely to form while the system approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday and tropical storm watches or warnings may be issued Monday for portions of the southern Texas and northern Mexico.

The system has a 70 percent chance of development over the next 2-days.

Should it become a named storm, it will be called Harold.

The last system over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located near the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC is forecasting to move into an area where environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of and a tropical depression could form later in the week while the system moves west-northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

The system has a 70 percent chance of development in the next 7-days. Should it become a named storm, it will be called Idalia.

