If you lived in South Florida in the late 90’s and early 2000’s at one point, you were captivated by the Elián Gonzalez saga.

The then 5-year-old boy was found floating in waters off the South Florida coastline after his mother, her common law husband and 9 others died while trying to reach the United States from Cuba.

After beating the wet feet, dry feet policy, which returned Cuban refugees if they were caught at sea before reaching land - the Coast Guard brought Gonzalez ashore for medical reasons thus allowing him to stay – the little boy was at the center of an international dispute, with his Miami relatives saying he belonged with them and his father fighting to take him back to Cuba, triggering demonstrations in Cuba calling for Gonzalez to be returned.

This week, Cuba’s state operated newspaper - Granma - released the list of the 470 candidates in the running for a seat in the the National Assembly of People's Power, and the list include the name of Elián Gonzalez – now 29 and an industrial engineer.

Being nominated to the National Assembly is a big deal – and high honor. According to a Guardian report, González has been critical of US policy towards Cuba and was said to be “representing the most worthy of the Cuban youth.”

Gonzalez is representing Cardenas, a city located in the province of Matanzas, east of Havana. The list was submitted by municipal, and voters will have the chance to approve or reject the candidates in late March.

For more from Guardian, click here.