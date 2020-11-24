Editor’s note: This is in response to a recent letter to the editor about painted trees.

With all due respect and just to inform: The palm trees that you refer to are a generous donation from a resident before his house was demolished.

The residents that generously donated the palm trees are European and it’s very customary in France, Morocco and other countries to paint the trees’ trunks.

The school inherited the palm trees with the “French touch.” The white paint will, with time, fade, but the palm trees will remain as proof of a resident’s generosity toward our community.

Proud to be a Key Biscayner.

PS: In hot countries, the main reason (for the paint) is simple: the sun can damage the bark of trees. Painting also helps protect trees from attack by certain fungi and wood-eating insects.

You see them in China, Greece, the south of France, Morocco, etc.

Merci!

Brigitte de Langeron