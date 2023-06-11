Sunday morning, I95 northbound travelers found a section of the highway collapsed after a tanker truck caught fire underneath the highway.

During a news conference on Sunday morning, Derek Bowmer, battalion chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department said, “We did have a collapse of 95 on the northbound side, and the southbound side is compromised by heavy fire.”

The fire, which broke out around 6 a.m., is on the off-ramp to Cottman Avenue, right underneath I-95, in the Tacony section of the city, Action News ABC 6 in Philadelphia reported.

All lanes of I95 are shut down between the exits for Woodhaven Road in NE Philadelphia and Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond section, ABC 6 reported.

For the complete report, click here.