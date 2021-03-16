Recently, I joined a group of seven seniors for a trip to Jackson Health System’s Lynn Rehabilitation Center to receive our first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine appointments and transportation were facilitated by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

We were instructed to meet at the Community Center at 9:30 a.m. for the bus ride. Mario and Conchita Castillo were already waiting when I arrived. He uses a walker, and she was gently supportive. They were quick to express their appreciation to all who had worked long and hard to make this trip possible.

“We started in January with only seven appointments per week,” said the foundation’s Rumya Sundarma. “After persistent entreaties by our director, Melissa White, we were able to increase the available appointments to 20, and currently the number is 70 per week. Our goal is to have the vaccine available on the island, but we are not to that point yet.”

On our bus ride the guide was Andrew Britton, also with the foundation. With business-like efficiency he confirmed each appointment, explained the ins and outs of the process, and offered water, extra masks, face shields, and promises of a wheelchair at the hospital for anyone who needed one.

We were happy to have him escort us through each step of the process.

We knew this wasn’t an ordinary bus ride. Receiving the vaccine is the only way to protect those who might not have the strength to survive if the virus were to invade their bodies.

This was a journey to survival, to normalcy and to a brighter tomorrow.

“The bus makes at least one and sometimes two trips per day,” said Richard Perez, a 10-year Village employee who served as our driver.

Marlene Hernandez, a longtime Key Biscayne resident, explained that she had been unable to navigate the vaccine sign-up process on her own. “I was at the hair salon when several people suggested calling the Community Foundation. That was two days ago and here I am.”

Cindy Cutler arrived in embroidered leggings and a colorful matching jacket. Always prepared, she carried a banana and a bottle of water. “Let’s do this!” she exclaimed as she boarded.

At 10:07 the bus left the community center for the short trip downtown. It’s a 22- passenger vehicle, but there were only nine of us on board so it seemed spacious, with plenty of room for social distancing.

Ann and Eduardo Orlansky occupied the seats in front of me. “I am loving the whole experience,” she confided.

At 10:30, our driver, Richard, pulled up to the entrance of the modern seven-story Lynn Rehabilitation Center. Andrew procured a wheelchair for one of our passengers, who was suddenly feeling a bit unsteady. We lined up and quickly passed through the building’s first checkpoint at 10:45. Everyone was required to use hand sanitizer.

Once inside, there were about 50 registration desks and we didn’t have to wait. My registrar was the cheerful Claudia Gomez Palacios, who told me that the Jackson Health staff is vaccinating between 1,700 and 2,100 people each day. It’s clear she enjoys her work. I presented her my ID and, after using hand sanitizer again, was approved to proceed.

At 10:55, it was time for my shot and I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. I was then required to wait for about 10 minutes to make sure I didn’t have an adverse reaction. Fortunately, I didn’t. Cindy Cutler was next in line, and I watched her get her shot, too. All went smoothly.

The Jackson Health staffers were courteous and seemed glad to be doing their part to help the vaccination effort. Andrea Randley, of Jackson’s Emergency Services Department, offered, “When I was transferred here on January 4th I felt apprehensive and did not want to come. Now, my assignment ends on Monday and I don’t want to leave. We are helping so many people.”

By 11:06, almost exactly 30 minutes after arriving at the facility, I was all done. At 11:25, the bus pulled away with all of us aboard, and we headed back to the island. The mood was festive and most importantly the road ahead seems brighter.

Over 300 island seniors have secured vaccine appointments through the efforts of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village Parks and Rec Department.

Additionally, more than 70 of our vulnerable seniors have been transported to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System.

For more information about getting an appointment through the Key Biscayne Community Foundation call (305) 361-2770 or email info@KeyBiscayneFoundation.org