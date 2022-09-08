The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was busy Thursday morning monitoring Hurricane Earl, now a Cat-2 storm, TS Danielle and two systems, one with a 70 percent chance of development.

The NHC said an area of low pressure in the Easter Atlantic is moving into an area where the environment is conducive for development and a tropical depression could form this week.

The system is moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Fiona.

The NHC is expecting a tropical wave currently, located in the west coast of Africa, to move into the Atlantic on Thursday and enter an area it called “conducive for some gradual development” and there is a 30 percent chance a developing into a tropical depression.

Should the system become a named storm it will be called Gaston.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Hurricane Earl was located 285 miles south of Bermuda which is now under a Hurricane Warning. Earl is producing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and the NHC expects some further strengthening.

The NHC is forecasting a turn toward the N-NE and an increase in forward speed is expected. On the present track, the center of Earl is expected to pass SE of Bermuda Thursday evening and become a major hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 160 miles.

Danielle has now weakened to a Tropical Storm and is expected to become post-tropical on Thursday afternoon.

Danielle is located 660 miles NNW of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and producing rough seas, according to the NHC 5 a.m. advisory.