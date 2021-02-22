In my last column, I discussed the widespread use of Zoom, the most popular live teleconferencing tool. However, there are many options to Zoom, too, each with some pros and cons. Some are better suited for large teams while others are more geared toward small teams or personal use.

Options to Zoon include Microsoft Teams, Facetime from Apple and Skype.

Microsoft Teams is more suited for business applications where the user wants to share files like Word or Excel docs. Teams makes this extremely easy since both products can interact with each other seamlessly. Like Zoom, Teams comes as a free version with limitations such as limited 10 GB shared storage, while the paid version gets 1TB of storage per person. If your team is large, Microsoft Teams might be better suited.

Popular among Apple users is Facetime. This Apple product is limited for use on Apple devices, but it is very easy to use if you are a customer. Since it is built into APple devices, all you have to do is put in your Apple ID, and the Apple user you wish to contact, and you are set with video and voice connections. It is an excellent and safe way to stay in touch with family and friends.

One of the oldest online communication tools is Skype. Skype is better for teams looking for a holistic business solution. You can share documents or hold “face to face” sessions. The free version is great for small business teams since it allows for both voice and video conferencing, and you can share your documents. Skype allows both voice and video conferencing and also allows you to share documents.

So, while Zoom remains the go-to application for personal use, Microsoft Teams and Skype are excellent for business.

As with all remote applications, knowing who you are sharing your data with is especially important for safety and security reasons.

