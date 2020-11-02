This political season in Key Biscayne has brought us big surprises; some very positive, some not so much. But I do not remember in the history of the village there ever being 10 candidates for the three open seats on council, which become available every two years. And there are a plethora of really good candidates this time around. Here are my thoughts.

In my mind, Brett Moss is probably most qualified to lead this council in these times of uncertainty. Brett has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture along with master’s degrees in business administration and human resource management. If you were building a council member from scratch to meet today’s challenges to our village, I think you would end up with Brett. He will prove invaluable during the next four years as we navigate the waters of resiliency and sustainability, which he has championed during his first four years on council. I look forward to continuing to work with Brett on our public works projects.

Matt Bramson is extremely bright and even keeled. I have gotten to know Matt very well during the last couple of years as a member of the Vision Board, which I chair and I have relied a lot on him in a leadership role with the board. Matt has a lot of experience serving on condo and HOA boards. He would be a new face on the council and his temperance and smarts are particularly needed at this tumultuous time. Matt will be ready for every meeting and I trust he will make the right decisions.

Oscar Sardiñas is a newcomer who has become more involved in our community leading to his first attempt at elected office. He has been a Key Rat for a long time and shows great enthusiasm in his quest for a council seat. I have spoken to Oscar for hours and he has done his homework. He knows our challenges and would be a great addition to the group of seven.

What can you say about Frank Caplan, other than he is the consummate community leader? He has done this before, and he has done it very well as mayor and councilmember. I served four years on the council with Frank and I can attest that he is very respected and very connected with Miami-Dade, City of Miami, and other municipalities. Frank is probably one of the brightest people I know. He would be a consummate council member.

Allison McCormick, like Brett and Frank, is a veteran of the council. I believe Allison was on the right side of every vote taken on council during my last two years on council, which I shared with her, and the ensuing two years. She is a consensus-builder and holds a tremendous amount of compassion for what she does for the village. She would continue to be a fine council member if re-elected.

Mike Kelly is another newcomer to the stage. A born and raised Key Rat like my two sons, I am really excited for Mike to be doing what he is doing at an early age. If he doesn’t make it this time, I will be holding signs for him next time.

So, let’s focus on the positive(s). All of the above! You can’t go wrong.

Lucho de la Cruz