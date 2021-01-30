There is something fishy with Subway’s tuna subs… and is not tuna, lawsuit claims

Subway’s tuna that is used to make subs and wraps is a "mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna." At least that is the claim made in a lawsuit filed on behalf of two California residents, Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin.

According to a report in CBS News, the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the plaintiffs "were tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing," based on its labeling.

Attorney Alex Brown said they are trying to determine what ingredients Subway uses. "We are conducting tests to figure out what it is. The lab tests thus far have only told us what it isn't."

Subway denies the claim. A company spokesperson told CBS, "Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests."

