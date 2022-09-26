Overnight, Ian strengthened and became better organize overnight while the forecast cone by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted slightly east.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Ian - the 4th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season - was located 90 miles SW of Grand Cayman and 315 miles from Western Cuba, generating winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. The NHC says it expects Ian to go through “additional rapid strengthening" Monday as Ian moves NW at 14 mph.

The NHC also expects Ian to increase in size.

The NHC stresses that there is still significant uncertainty in the 3 to 5 day forecast track and “users should not focus on the details of the track forecast at longer time ranges.”

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Floridians not to focus too much on the “those cones,” adding that. “Even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”

Ian is expected to turn towards Florida and as of 5 a.m. Monday, a tropical storm warning was issued for the lower Florida Keys, from Seven Mile Bridge to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas and the west coast of Florida is now under a hurricane watch from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

Regardless of the track, South Florida should brace for heavy rains and potential flooding. The NHC predicts the following rain totals through Thursday:

Cayman Islands: 3 to 6 inches, with local maxima up to 8 inches.

Western Cuba: 6 to 10 inches, with local maxima up to 16 inches.

Florida Keys: 4 to 6 inches.

Central West Florida: 8 to 10 inches, with local maxima up to 15inches.

Remainder of the Florida Peninsula: 3 to 8 inches.

For the complete 5 a.m. NHC advisory, click here.

On Monday, the NHC was also monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic off Africa and said there is a 40 to 50% chance a tropical depression could form this week.

The next named storm to form would be Julia.