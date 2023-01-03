Monday, legendary tennis star Martina Navratilova announced she had been diagnosed with Stage One throat and breast cancer.

In a statement posted on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) website, Navratilova, who is 66 years old, said, “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” adding that she was “…hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova, who still holds the WTA Tour’s record of 167 titles, has already beaten breast cancer in 2010, ,when she was 53. She retired from singles competition in 1994 but continued playing doubles until her 40s.

The latest cancer was discovered during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas in November, when Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck. After a biopsy, she was diagnosed with stage one throat cancer and with Stage 1 breast cancer.

The WTA reported that the diagnosis is human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the more treatable cancers.

She will begin treatment next week in New York City.

