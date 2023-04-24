In February, Kawasho Foods USA Inc. voluntary recalled their GEISHA Medium Shrimp in 4-ounce cans saying that according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product may have been under-processed, “which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”

The February recall also reported instances of “swelling, leaking and bursting of cans.”

The original recall impacted four states: California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

Last week, the FDA announced the company is voluntarily recalling all lots of the product, now covering 31 states.

Besides Florida, the other states impacted by the recall are AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI). The product was distributed between Dec 2022 and Apr 2023.

Kawasho Foods made this decision after receiving additional information from the FDA.

The FDA advises consumers not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

If you have purchased this product, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For the FDA recall notice, click here.