This US city consumes the most marijuana in the world and is not Miami

About 147 million people in the world smoke weed, and it seems like most of them are living in the U.S.

New York City consumes around 62.3 metric tons of weed in a calendar year, topping the list for the most yearly cannabis consumption of any major city in the world, according to data from the Center for Advancing Health (CFAH).

Sydney, Australia falls behind by a long shot, consuming 45.8 metric tons every year.

But the U.S. doesn’t stop their territory marking at #1, with an additional 3 cities—Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston—taking up spots on the top 10 list. Of the four cities, Houston is the only one where recreational marijuana is still a controlled and illegal substance.

European cities made the list as well. Rome, Prague, and Vienna are considered among the top 10 consumers of weed in the world, even though marijuana is illegal in all three cities.

Toronto made the list for Canada, and Tokyo also made it for Asia. Though two of their representative cities made the list, Canada and Asia actually widely differ in weed prices.

Canada sells the world’s cheapest marijuana, costing $5.90 per gram. On the other hand, Tokyo takes the top spot for the most expensive weed, coming in at $33.80 per gram.

In the States, Portland, Oregon has the cheapest prices for users, selling cannabis at $7 per gram. Washington, D.C. sells the most expensive weed at $19.10 per gram.

Miami, where recreational cannabis isn’t legal yet, took spot #39 of 51, with its average price per gram coming in at $9.30.

The study also found that legalizing weed directly lowers its prices by about 11.13 percent on average.

Here is the full top 10 list:

1. New York (62.3 metric tons/year)

2. Sydney (45.8 metric tons/year)

3. Los Angeles (35 metric tons/year)

4. Chicago (24.9 metric tons/year)

5. Rome (21.9 metric tons/year)

6. Houston (18.5 metric tons/year)

7. Toronto (16.7 metric tons/year)

8. Tokyo (16.7 metric tons/year

9. Prague (15.5 metric tons/year)

10. Vienna (15 metric tons/year)

For the original article, click here.

For the CFAH study, click here.