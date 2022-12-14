A salmon punching a bear in the face? A winking owl? A penguin that appears headless? Those are among the winners of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced this week.

The overall winner was a spectacular photo by Jennifer Hadley of a 3-month-old lion cub falling from a tree in Tanzania.

Commenting with the submission, Hadley said, “It was probably his first time in a tree and his descent didn't go so well. He was just fine though after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs.”

Entrees fell into six categories, including and The Underwater Category, where this year’s winner was a photo by Arturo Telle Thiemann– titled Say cheeeese - photo of a couple triggerfish looking into the camera.

One of the most spectacular photos was submitted by John Chaney. The photograph – titled Fight Back - shows a salmon appearing to punch a bear in the face. The photograph was taken in the Alaska Brooks Falls.

In an interview with NPR, Chaney said there is no special “tips or tricks” to getting the funny picture… "It's just luck," he said.

Perhaps one of the most creative and captivating photos came from Ryan Sims. Titled Excuse Me... Pardon Me! the photo shows a duckling walking/waddling across a turtle covered log.

For the entire winner’s list – and pictures – of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, click here.