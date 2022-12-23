A large part of the US is in the middle of a severe winter storm, with record-low temperatures recorded Thursday at locations in the West and South and that is causing a nightmare travel situation for thousands of Americans’ holiday plans.

According to the website FlightAware, after 6,039 flight cancellations in the US on Thursday, another 3,165 total flights within, into, or out of the United States have already been cancelled as of 7:25 EST today – Friday, Dec 23.

Cancellations are highest at New York's LaGuardia Airport where 32% of the flights on Friday have already been cancelled. Other airports with a significant number of flight cancellations and delays include Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Denver, and Boston, according to the website.

As of this morning, 14 flights have already been cancelled at Miami International Airport (MIA) with another 15 delayed. On Thursday, there were 11 flights cancelled and 203 MIA flights were delayed.

And it will not get better any time soon. FlightAware data shows 1,342 total flight cancellations on Friday, Christmas Eve.

