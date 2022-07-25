Thousands of Venezuelans left without immigration protection, now fear deportation

Víctor Macedo fled threats and extortions in his native Venezuela. Fearing for his life and searching for safety, he went to Mexico, where he crossed the Rio Grande with his wife and two children and arrived in the United States.

Now, due to US government bureaucracy, Macedo fears being deported back toVenezuela, he told the Associated Press.

Macedo's situation would have allowed him to use a 1990s-era program called Temporary Protective Status (TPS), which grants temporary immigration status to certain citizens facing hardship.

But, in March of 2021, the US government announced that TPS for Venezuelans would only benefit those who arrived before March 9, 2021. Macedo and his family arrived in the US in December 2021.

Although President Biden’s administration recently extended the TPS application period until March 2024, it did not change the entry date requirements.

Macedo and 160,000 other Venezuelans who arrived in the US after the deadline date will not be able to benefit from the TPS program, which would have allowed them to work and stop deportations.

The number of Venezuelans who have crossed the border irregularly since March 2021 has increased exponentially: in the nine months between October 2021 and June 2022, the border patrol had nearly 112,200 encounters with Venezuelans, twice the amount throughout fiscal year 2021.

The Venezuelan community and a bipartisan group of legislators have asked the United States authorities to redesign TPS to protect those who, like Macedo, arrived more recently and have not been able to regularize their situation.

In addition to them, there are Venezuelans with deportation orders who also do not have TPS and would be left helpless with the end, on July 20, of another program known as DED, which has stopped the deportations of all Venezuelans since January 2021, for 18 months.