Three disturbances join Fiona and Gaston in active tropics; could Hermine and Ian form this week?

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was busy tracking Category 4 Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, plus three other disturbances, one with a 90 percent chance of developing into a depression or named storm.

The NHC said a tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is moving west-northwestward towards the eastern and Central Caribbean and upper-level winds ahead of the system are forecast to become favorable for development “in a couple of days,” and a tropical depression could form.

The NHC says there is a 90 percent chance the system develops into a depression. Should it become a named storm, it will be called Hermine, the next name in the 2022 Hurricane season names.

The second disturbance, an area of showers and thunderstorms near the west coast of Africa is expected to move over warm waters in the Atlantic on Thursday where the NHC says environmental conditions will be conducive for development, and there is a 60 percent chance a tropical depression develops by this weekend.

Should the depression form and become a named storm, it will be called Ian.

The third system is an area of low pressure west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and the NHC says some slow development of this system is possible as it moves northwestward or northward over the tropical Atlantic.

The NHC says there is a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Hurricane Fiona is now a dangerous Cat-4 Hurricane, producing sustained 130 mph winds and as of 5 a.m. Thursday, was located 485 miles SW of Bermuda, which is now under a Hurricane Warning.

Fiona is moving NNE at 13 mph and headed for Nova Scotia over the weekend, according to the latest NHC advisory.

The NHC expects Fiona will turn north northeastward or northeastward, increase in forward speed and on the present track, Fiona will pass just to the west of Bermuda Thursday, approaching Nova Scotia on Friday.

Swells from Fiona are impacting the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas and should continue to spread westward across the southwestern Atlantic toward the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Gaston was located 375 miles WNW of the Central Azores with maximum 65 mph sustained winds, moving east at 17 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the islands of Flores and Corvo in the western Azores, and the islands of Faial, Pico, Sao Jorge, Graciosa and Terceira in the central Azores.

