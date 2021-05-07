Three Florida cities among the Top 5 destinations in the world for travel this summer

When it comes to “world travel” people often think of destinations like Playa Del Carmen in Mexico or perhaps Tulum, Mexico, or even Europe. But a recent survey, three Florida cities were among the top 5 worldwide destinations for travel in 2021.

The survey by TripAdvisors shows that over two-thirds of Americans (67%) are planning to travel this summer (June 1 - August 31), a 17 percent increase from those who traveled this spring (March 1- May 31). Millennials are the most excited to get back on the road, with 72 percent planning trips.

So where are they going?

Well, many are coming to the Sunshine State. Out of TripAdvisors top 10 worldwide destinations, three Florida destinations were in the top five most popular cities to visit this summer;

#2 - Orlando

#4 - Key West

#5 - Miami Beach

Rounding out the top 5 were Cancun, Mexico (#1) and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (#3).

The rest of the Top 10 worldwide destinations are:

#6 - Las Vegas, Nevada

#7 - Playa del Carmen, Mexico

#8 – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

#9 - Tulum, Mexico

#10 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

And what the visitors like to do when they arrive in Florida?

It might surprise you to know Disney World is not among the top attraction among those participating in the survey; SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium takes that honor.

In Miami Beach, the half-day bus tours, with many including traveling down the Rickenbacker, is the most popular thing for tourist to do.

Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to spend 9% more than the average traveler.

For the complete TripAdvisors survey, click here.