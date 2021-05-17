Three insurance companies moving to cancel more than 50,000 homeowner policies in Florida

Florida insurance regulators have granted “extraordinary” terminations of policies issued by Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and Southern Fidelity.

According to an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the number of Florida homeowners who will be receiving cancellation – or nonrenewal - notices exceed 50,000.

Paul Handerhan, president of the consumer-focused Federal Association for Insurance Reform told the Sun Sentinel that this could be just the start as other insurers move to cancel policies they deem “risky” - such as older homes with roofs, electrical systems and plumbing that have not been upgraded.

For the entire Sun Sentinel article, click here.