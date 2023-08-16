Three systems in Atlantic and Caribbean being monitored for development; could Emily form next week?

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, one with a higher chance to develop.

The system which has the largest chance of development – 40 percent in the coming week – is associated with an elongated trough of low pressure, the NHC said Wednesday morning. It is presently located 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph.

On Wednesday morning, the NHC advisory said the system will move into an area where environmental conditions appear conducive for development and a tropical depression could form during the next several days.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Emily.

The NHC says an area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico early next week and some tropical development is possible as it moves towards the Gulf coastline by the middle of next week. Chances of development stand at 20 percent, according to the NHC.

The third tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is expected to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, and an area of low pressure is forecast to form to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC says further development of the low is possible over the weekend, but environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development into the early part of next week. Chances of development in the next seven days are 30 percent.

