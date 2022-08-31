Three systems in the Atlantic could develop into depressions this week

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic and all have a 50 percent or larger chances of developing into tropical depressions or named storms.

While still lacking a well-defined center, an area of low pressure east of the Lesser Antilles has continued to increase and become more concentrated, the NHC said. Environmental conditions are “marginally conducive” according to the NHC 8 a.m. update.

The NHC said “additional gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days,” with an 80 percent probability of additional development.

The second system is a wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands has become better organized and now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 5-days.

The NHC forecast the development to be short-lived as the system moves into an environmental condition that is “become increasingly unfavorable for further development.”

The third system is an area of low pressured that formed over the central Atlantic, about 850 miles west-southwest of the Azores. The NHC says there is a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 2 to 5 days.

Should any of the systems become a named storm, they will be called Danielle followed by Earl, the next two names on the list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.

