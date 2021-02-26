Time for Village Green sundial to go

I was surprised at Jackie Kelloge’s letter on the Pleated Gnomon. Not so much for what she said, but that nobody has spoken out about this strange, unappreciated “art" piece.

It’s supposed to be a sundial, usually attractive and interesting. But not this!

Rusting away around the edges, it sits alone on the Village Green. Few people, if any, visit it, or even know about it. And if ”art” can’t do it with meaning and purpose, forget it. The time has come to get rid of it, like the Gazebo on the Village Green, scrapped and taken away.

That set a precedent to follow.

Ed Meyer