We need to update and enforce these for the well-being of our village; our expectations have been put to a test.

At the last council meeting, Mayor Mike Davey spoke out about kids on the Village Green “bullying” a 9-year-old. Everybody in attendance was shocked at what they were hearing, saying “We’re going to do something about it.”

Then turning to Chief Press for a response -- as if we had a Village “Code of Ethics.”

Few people would want to get involved in something like this, thinking it’s the responsibility of the parents, or that “kids will be kids.” But this is up against the high expectations we have for the village.

This requires leadership from the top. Mayor Davey has raised the issue and is taking corrective action. Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village’s Chief Officer for Sustainability and Resiliency, should lead the charge by clearly explaining the village standards, values and expectations. We've got the resources, exceptional resources: Channel 77, K-8 and Mast. And those with front-line contacts: the chamber and real estate firms.

So, we are going to do something about what happened on the Village Green.

Key Biscayne is supposed to be an ”Island Paradise.” We don’t want trouble here!

Getting across where we stand, and the expectations of our village, are a jump-start.

Edward Meyer