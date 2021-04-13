Time to apply for 2021 Woman’s Club scholarships

The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications from students for the 2021 awards. Deadline for submissions is 2 p.m. on May 17.

Scholarships are open to high school seniors, college freshmen through juniors, grad school students, and previous applicants and recipients.

Applicants must be a current Key Biscayne resident and US citizen. Other considerations include academic achievement, financial need and worthy future academic pursuits.

Applications are available via email from Shayna Lopate, at s.lopate@bbandt.com.

Completed applications must be delivered to Shayna Lopate, c/o BB&T Bank, Suntrust Bank Building, at 520 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149.

The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club has served the local community for 69 years.