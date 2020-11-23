To say that this year has been difficult would be an understatement. And yet, we have a lot to be thankful for – being quarantined on an island is not all that bad. Especially this island.

The one thing this community has always done is support each other when we need it most. If a family member is sick, there is an overabundance of neighbors wanting to deliver meals. When a loved one passes away, we gather to console. For those dealing with financial struggles, we rally to support.

That is what makes us special and why we continue to live and raise children on this island paradise. We are a diverse group, and even though we do not always have to agree, we need to go back to caring about each other.

We come from different nationalities, religions, political and personal beliefs. That is what makes Key Biscayne beautiful – our diversity and our unity. In this last election period, I was saddened to see our community undermined by baseless accusations and name calling. I will continue to stand up for those who work and volunteer to make this community better.

Do some of us know each other? Absolutely! That is what a community is about. To my neighbors that I have never met, I look forward to getting to know you.

And, if you ever need anything, please do not hesitate to reach out. I am here for you and I know your community is.

Jamie McCaughan Tompkins