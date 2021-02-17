Time to reconsider location of the Pleated Gnomon (sundial)

Jim Drain’s Pleated Gnomon was a beautiful acquisition made in 2016 by Key Biscayne’s Art in Public Places, however it's location needs to be reconsidered.

This magnificent sundial was placed -- rather, wedged -- between a playground and the bathrooms on the south end of the Village Green. What was meant to give the viewer a sense of the moment, a sense of peace and wonder, is completely lost.

The sundial does not sparkle in the sun nor cast a shadow on the ground because there are too many trees and other structures blocking its full potential. Small children in the nearby playground do not ponder its structure or purpose. They climb on it and hide between the segmented metal pleats like ants crawling in and out of a razor blade. Instead of beckoning curiosity of time and space, it evokes fear and bewilderment to anyone watching this daily spectacle.

Please consider moving Pleated Gnomon to the Beach Park or a pocket park so the viewer can come uponPleated Gnomon instead of tripping over it.

Jackie Kellogg