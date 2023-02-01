Tom Brady: “I’m retiring… for good”

In an emotional video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback to ever play in the National Football League, call it quits... again.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away…“I’m retiring. For good,” Brady says at the beginning of the 53 second video which was posted at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday and by 9 a.m. had over four million views.

Brady is 45 years old.

It was this time last year, when Brady retired with a long social media post, to later decide to come back and play again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the season, Brady had an uneven season, posting solid stats but not matching the excellence he displayed during his 23-year stellar career.

He guided the Bucs to the NFL playoffs but lost in the first round to the Dallas Cowboys.

To watch Brady’s Twitter video, click here.