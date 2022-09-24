As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit.

“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem or a central Florida problem or just the entire state,” John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist with National Hurricane Center in Miami told NBC 6 Miami.

“So at this point really the right message for those living in Florida is that you have to watch forecasts and get ready and prepare yourself for potential impact from this tropical system,” Cangialosi added.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the center of Ian was located 255 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, move west at 16 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says on the forecast track, Ian will pass well southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and then move near or over western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The NHC says “significant strengthening” is expected and Ian should become a hurricane by late Sunday and a major hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Veteran Atmospheric & Environmental Scientist and Hurricane Specialist John Morales with NBC 6 Miami, Tweeted Saturday that Ian should pass 200 miles west of Key West late Tuesday night and 280 miles west of Miami on Wednesday, adding that tropical storm force winds should extend "only" extend out 150 miles from the center of the storm.

While the shift on the official track brings some good news for South Florida, it does not mean it is all clear, as the cone could still shift back east.

In a Saturday video briefing, Jamie Rhone, acting director of the NHC, said, “You may think because you’re out of the cone, you’re out of the woods, and that’s not correct,” adding that residents in South Florida should continue to monitor the storm.

